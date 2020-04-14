The Washington Region’s Number of Covid-19 Cases Is Up by 8 Percent From Monday

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
The greater Washington, D.C. region reported a total of 10,267 cases of Covid-19 as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 802 cases, or 8 percent, from the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
Here is the breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the DMV for the past 6 days, using data from Hopkins:
As of 4/14/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 10,267
Total new cases for DMV region: 802
DC total cases: 1955
DC new cases: 80
Maryland total cases:5762
Maryland new cases:445
Prince George’s County: 2205
Montgomery County: 1756
Anne Arundel County:724
Howard County: 386
Frederick County:417
Charles County: 274
Northern Virginia total cases:2550
Northern Virginia new cases: 277
Fairfax County:1164
Arlington County:390
Prince William County:434
Loudoun County:324
Alexandria:235
Falls Church:2
Fairfax City:1
As of 4/13/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 9,465
Total new cases for DMV region: 516
DC total cases: 1875
DC new cases: 97
Maryland total cases:5,317
Maryland new cases:315
Prince George’s County: 2035
Montgomery County: 1631
Anne Arundel County:659
Howard County: 371
Frederick County:368
Charles County: 253
Northern Virginia total cases:2273
Northern Virginia new cases: 104
Fairfax County:1008
Arlington County:366
Prince William County:389
Loudoun County:309
Alexandria:198
Falls Church:2
Fairfax City:1
As of 4/12/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,949
Total new cases for DMV region: 929
DC total cases: 1778
DC new cases: 118
Maryland total cases: 5,002
Maryland new cases:516
Prince George’s County: 1,923
Montgomery County: 1,537
Anne Arundel County:615
Howard County: 351
Frederick County:341
Charles County: 235
Northern Virginia total cases: 2,169
Northern Virginia new cases: 295
Fairfax County:946
Arlington County:349
Prince William County:390
Loudoun County:296
Alexandria: 188
Falls Church:
Fairfax City:
As of 4/11/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,020
Total new cases for DMV region: 914
DC total cases: 1660
DC new cases: 137
Maryland total cases:4,486
Maryland new cases:579
Prince George’s County: 1,716
Montgomery County: 1,388
Anne Arundel County:554
Howard County: 319
Frederick County:289
Charles County: 220
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,874
Northern Virginia new cases: 198
Fairfax County:777
Arlington County:312
Prince William County:337
Loudoun County:274
Alexandria: 174
Falls Church:
Fairfax City:
As of 4/10/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 7,106
Total new cases for DMV region: 697
DC total cases: 1,523
DC new cases: 83
Maryland total cases: 3,907
Maryland new cases: 406
Prince George’s County:1,476
Montgomery County: 1,214
Anne Arundel County: 505
Howard County: 299
Frederick County: 233
Charles County: 180
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,676
Northern Virginia new cases: 208
Fairfax County:690
Arlington County:280
Prince William County:299
Loudoun County:258
Alexandria: 149
Falls Church:
Fairfax City:
As of 4/9/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 6,409
Total new cases for DMV region: 1074
DC total cases: 1,440
DC new cases: 219
Maryland total cases: 3,501
Maryland new cases: 717
Prince George’s County: 1310
Montgomery County: 1088
Anne Arundel County: 466
Howard County: 274
Frederick County: 199
Charles County: 164
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,468
Northern Virginia new cases: 128
Fairfax County:570
Arlington County:254
Prince William County:263
Loudoun County:238
Alexandria: 143
Falls Church:
Fairfax City: