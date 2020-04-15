News  |  Things to Do

The Kennedy Center Is Streaming Free, Live Concerts While It’s Closed

The concerts will be every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 p.m. EST

Photograph by Jeff Elkins
The Kennedy Center is now streaming free, live concerts three times a week. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 p.m., installments of the “Couch Concert” initiative will stream on the Kennedy Center’s website as long as the Center is closed.

Monday performances will feature artists from across the country, such as singer/songwriter Raheem DeVaughn and the Seattle Theater Group. Wednesday performances will feature local artists, such as DC-based indie-soul band Oh He Dead and local comedian Reese Waters. Friday performances will feature Kennedy Center artistic partners, such as members of the National Symphony Orchestra.

All of these concerts will be performed at the artists’ homes. The initiative kicked off on April 10 with a performance from jazz artist Jason Moran and blues artist Rico McFarland. Past concerts can be watched at any time on the Kennedy Center website.

 

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

