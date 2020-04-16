Trying to Date While in Quarantine? Here Are Some Ways to Virtually Meet Someone That Don’t Require Downloading Bumble.



Nothing like a global crisis to remind you that you’re totally single, right? If you’re at home and considering firing up the dating apps to do something besides staring into your fridge and pondering existential questions, maybe it’s time to up your virtual dating game. Here are five options for not-in-person dating that aren’t Hinge or Bumble or Tinder:

DC Fray

The local sports and events group has hosted speed dating events in the past, but DC Fray is taking its matchmaking skills virtual during the pandemic. Each Friday through May 29, the group is hosting online speed dating via Zoom, where you’ll chat virtually as a group before you’re paired off for one-on-one time. It’s $10 a session, and a Zoom link will be emailed to participants before the 7 PM event.

DC Is Blind

If you’ve been tuning into the DC-based Love Is Blind spin-off streaming on Facebook, now’s your chance to get in on the action: the group is opening applications for another season. Similar to the Netflix show, participants date in virtual “pods” (aka via phone calls) while the audience watches. And, of course, participants won’t be able to see what their dates look like. At the end, daters have the option to ask another contestant to be their “quarantine bae.”

Speed DC Dating & Matchmaking

The DC speed dating group has moved its meet-and-greets online. The $18 Friday night events will be overseen by a host who will pair participants for a private virtual chat, switching participants every couple minutes. After, you’ll submit a list of names of folks you clicked with and want to see again. If those people submitted your name, too, it’s a match, and the host will send each person the other’s contact information.

CarpeDM

If you’re tired of endless Bumble messaging and craving face-to-face interaction, this DC-based dating app could help. Instead of messaging a match, you’re required to host a short video chat with them. Whether you decide to meet IRL post-pandemic is up to you, but either way—a video date might incentivize you to finally put on real clothes.

LoveCast

If you are particularly brave and want to take your virtual dating public, you can apply to be on LoveCast. The crew behind CarpeDM has teamed up with DC marketing group District IRL to launch the interactive web series, which is akin to a dating show. Cast members will be paired by viewers at home, and then they’ll go on virtual one-on-one “dates” while the audience watches via YouTube Live. The deadline to submit your application for season two is April 17.

Pitch a Friend

This is like the original Pitch a Friend events that started at Franklin Hall, but quarantine-style (aka all-virtual). Here’s how it works: A series of folks will pitch their single friends to the online “crowd” using a PowerPoint presentation, after which the single person will answer questions from those watching the live stream. This virtual event will be hosted May 8, and applications to pitch a friend will be accepted through April 30. Tickets to attend will be $10 and will go to the staff at Franklin Hall and Provision No. 14.

