DC Couples Can Now Get a Marriage License Online

The Marriage Bureau will immediately begin processing marriage applications remotely.

Couples who would like to tie the knot amidst the current coronavirus crisis and had been previously unable to receive a license from DC, can now do so. On Friday, the Superior Court of DC posted a “Notice of Marriage Bureau Operations” explaining that “effective immediately” the bureau would begin processing applications remotely. 

The memo includes a link to the online application, and notes that anyone unable to fill out the application online should call the Family Court Call Center at 202-879-1212. If you’re already married and need a certified copy of your marriage license for an emergency matter, the note goes on to say, you can email the Clerk of the Court’s Office at emergencycertifiedcopies@dcsc.gov or call the office at 202-879-1400.

Getting married during the pandemic? We’d love to hear your story. Email us at realweddings@washingtonian.com.

