DC Couples Can Now Get a Marriage License Online

Couples who would like to tie the knot amidst the current coronavirus crisis and had been previously unable to receive a license from DC, can now do so. On Friday, the Superior Court of DC posted a “Notice of Marriage Bureau Operations” explaining that “effective immediately” the bureau would begin processing applications remotely.

The memo includes a link to the online application, and notes that anyone unable to fill out the application online should call the Family Court Call Center at 202-879-1212. If you’re already married and need a certified copy of your marriage license for an emergency matter, the note goes on to say, you can email the Clerk of the Court’s Office at emergencycertifiedcopies@dcsc.gov or call the office at 202-879-1400.

Getting married during the pandemic? We’d love to hear your story. Email us at realweddings@washingtonian.com.

