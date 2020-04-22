DC Area Sets Record for Highest Single-Day Covid Numbers



The DC area saw 1,107 new cases of Covid-19, going into Wednesday—the highest number of daily new cases since record-keeping began. Total confirmed cases in the area since the start of the pandemic surpassed 17,000. The data was pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Several places also reached new thresholds within the data. The District’s number of confirmed cases surpassed 3,000 for the first time, while the Maryland suburbs are close to reaching 10,000. Fairfax County, the largest driver of the pandemic numbers in Northern Virginia, surpassed 2,000 for the first time.

For the past to months of available data, the largest growth as occurred inside the District:

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

