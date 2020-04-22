Here Are Some Mental Health Support Groups, Workshops, and Resources You Can Access Virtually



If you’re looking for mental health support during the pandemic, it can be a bit tricky. Maybe your provider is overloaded with online appointment requests and you can’t book an appointment, or maybe a visit is outside of your current budget. Or maybe you’re a first-time patient who’s reluctant to schedule an appointment with a provider they’ve never met in real life.

Luckily, a variety of mental health support groups have started meeting virtually, and some organizations have posted mental health resources online. While these aren’t a replacement for individualized medical care, they can provide a support network or guidance during this time.

If you do decide to seek one-on-one treatment and want to know if mental health visits are included in your coverage, check the description of your plan’s benefits or ask your human resources coordinator or insurance provider directly. The National Institute of Mental Health also has tips on finding the right mental health care provider for you.

The Women’s Center

The nonprofit, which has locations in Vienna and DC, is offering online counseling sessions for both new and existing clients. Additionally, its support groups and workshops are being held virtually. The groups focus on topics such as anxiety, divorce and separation, emotional abuse, and being a new parent. Initial consultations for group workshops are $55, after which it’s $35 to attend a weekly group. Email groups@thewomenscenter.org to join.

Mental Health America

The Alexandria-based nonprofit has online support groups for folks experiencing issues like obsessive-compulsive disorder, grief, and anxiety. It also hosts webinars on topics such as older adults struggling with isolation during the pandemic. Additionally, the group has rounded up a variety of online support groups and meetings for those looking for emotional support and ways to feel connected while at home.

Active Minds

The DC-based nonprofit, which focuses on promoting mental health awareness and education for students and young adults, has a variety of resources targeted to both younger and older folks. Check out its webinar on managing limits while at home during the pandemic, a virtual panel discussion about dealing with anxiety, or tips for working remotely.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

The DC-area chapter of the DBSA has moved its support groups online via Zoom. The meetings are intended for folks living with depression or bipolar disorder, and there are a few options divvied up regionally. If you’re a family member of someone living with a mood disorder, there’s a support group for loved ones that’s moved to Zoom, as well.

Anxiety and Depression Association of America

The Silver Spring-based group has resources to help you find an online mental health provider, a list of local support groups, and its own online support group.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

The Arlington-based organization has several support groups for folks living with mental health conditions. They’re broken up regionally throughout the DMV, and many have now shifted to online platforms. If you’re a family member of someone living with a mental health condition, there are regional groups for you, too. The group also has a series of informational videos about mental health, as well as online courses.

