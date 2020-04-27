Weekend Sees Record-High Covid Cases as DC Area Surges Past 20,000



Coronavirus 2020



Washington reported 3,469 new Covid-19 infections over the weekend and going into Monday. The surge was driven by the worst three-day span since record-keeping began: Data going into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each set a new record-high in daily cases, peaking Sunday at 1,385. There’s no indication whether these numbers indicate higher numbers of infection, or greater access to testing. But by Monday, daily new cases had fallen again to 937, in line with the average of the previous ten days.

Total confirmed cases surpassed 20,000 between Saturday and Sunday, and stands at 22,211 on Monday. The data was pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

The swell in new cases came not from the District, which saw only a slight uptick, but instead from Virginia—which saw two record-setting days this weekend—and Maryland, where a massive 822 new cases where registered Sunday, a 171 percent increase from the previous week’s average of 302 cases.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

