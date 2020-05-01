The new ReOpen DC Advisory Group wants to know how often you’re exercising, how your grocery and takeout routines have changed, and how anxious/optimistic/utterly hopeless you are about various aspects of daily life, from daycare to cultural events to making your mortgage or rent.

Mayor Bowser announced the formation of the group earlier this week. Its members—Susan Rice, José Andrés, Michelle Obama, former Mayor Adrian Fenty, and others—will be providing recommendations for how to safely open the city. But right now they want to hear from us. The group has put out an online survey specifically asking for residents’ “feelings regarding reopening, as well as any big ideas, concerns, or feedback you have.”

The survey is open to DC residents, DC business owners, and DC workers (also, DC visitors).

There are a few poll-response questions like “How do you feel about a phased reopening, once public health experts say we are safe to do so?” as well as several open-ended questions designed to solicit specific ideas, including, “What innovations or changes have occurred during COVID-19 that we should think about continuing?” “What innovations or changes have occurred during COVID-19 that we should think about continuing?” And, “What innovations or changes have occurred during COVID-19 that we should think about continuing?”

You can fill out the survey here.

Join the conversation!