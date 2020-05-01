News

Four Ways to Spruce Up Your Yard Right Now

Already done a bunch of gardening? Here are more easy projects to keep you busy.

Order Some New Plants

A number of local garden centers are offering pre-purchase of plants and garden supplies with curbside pickup. Some are also offering non-contact delivery, sometimes for free. Among those that deliver: Earth Sangha in Annandale, Johnson’s Florist & Garden Centers (Kensington and Olney), and Merrifield Garden Center (Merrifield, Fair Oaks, Gainesville).

Have a Garden Delivered

Want outdoor flowers but don’t want to get your hands dirty? Garden sPOTS delivers container gardens in Montgomery County. You choose the pot and arrangement (sun, shade, edible, flowers); planted pots start at $55. If you have a pot, they can drop off plants or fill it for you. Prices for just plants start at $35. Deliveries are slated to start May 8.

Cover It All in Mulch

Mulch not only makes a garden bed look tidy but helps absorb rainwater runoff, protecting the Potomac watershed. Most area counties offer free mulch but require you to pick it up. Arlington County residents can order delivery of wood or leaf mulch; five cubic yards costs $75, two and a half cubic yards $50.

Get Free Gardening Tips

DC and Maryland residents can send gardening and landscaping questions, along with photos, to the University of Maryland Extension. Professional horticulturists take questions Monday through Friday. Virginia residents can contact their Cooperative Extension.

If you’re even more ambitious, you could plant a vegetable garden this weekend.

