This award-winning custom home features five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths in the exclusive gated Avenel community of Rapley Preserve. It is perfect for entertaining, with a chef’s kitchen, gracious dining room, adjoining living room w/ full bar and more. This museum-worthy home is an art collector’s dream with fabulous flow, customized lighting and ample wall space. Hardwoods, coffered ceilings, built-ins, and crown moldings fill the living room, family room, dining room, parlor, and office. An expansive eat-in kitchen has twin islands, concrete counters, Viking chef-grade appliances, and a bright breakfast room with walk-out patio access.

Spacious upstairs bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings, ensuite baths, and cozy dormer window seats. The owner’s suite, renovated in 2017, features a barrel vaulted ceiling, custom built-ins, jaw dropping dressing room, additional walk-in closet, private terrace, and a large owner’s bath.

The basement is a luxury home unto itself with a private suite, gas fireplace, gym with massage room, and beautiful brick wine cellar. Outdoor delights include a landscaped fenced yard, screened porch, stone patio, and side-loading three-car garage. Nearby River Road and 495 access make for easy commutes. HOA includes pool, tennis, and basic lawn care with a monitored security gate.

Address: 8601 York Manor Way, Potomac, MD 20854

Contact info:

Cara Pearlman

The Cara Pearlman Group of Compass

5471 Wisconsin Ave, #300

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Cell (202) 641-3008