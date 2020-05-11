Remodeling your kitchen is one of the most requested home renovation projects at Winthorpe Design & Build. Why are so many homeowners electing to give their kitchen a makeover?

You spend a lot of time in your kitchen. It’s the heart of a home, and as such, it should reflect your aesthetic and lifestyle. Maybe you’re ready to change your style. A remodeling project can help with that! But a kitchen renovation doesn’t just benefit you. A quality remodel can have a significant impact on the market value of your abode, giving it curb appeal and making it highly desirable to potential buyers.

With all these potential benefits, it’s clear to see why homeowners are taking the plunge on kitchen renovations.

Why you should work with a design team

Your kitchen is the space that sees the most traffic in your house. It’s a hub of activity, so it makes perfect sense that you should have a spot that both reflects your style and serves your needs to a tee.

Perhaps you want to open up your space, increase its functionality, or turn your kitchen into a high-tech culinary haven. Or maybe you’re just ready to update your kitchen’s aging aesthetic. Whatever your reason for remodeling, you’ll need a plan.

If you’re not sure where to start with such an enormous undertaking, you’re not alone. A total kitchen remodel has a lot of moving parts, and there are plenty of executive decisions to be made. That’s why having an experienced and qualified team on your side is so important. You’ll want to know that the job will be done right the first time, on time, and within your budget.

So why work with a kitchen design team? Unlike the average homeowner, these are folks who are well-educated and certified in their fields. They know exactly what an extensive remodel entails, and how to deliver on a vision. They’re up-to-date on all the most recent trends, products, and materials. They’re professionals, and this is what they do.

Ultimately, working with a design team will ensure that you get exactly what you want the first time. We’ll walk you through every step of the process, making sure you’re informed, while we take care of all the heavy lifting. Most homeowners agree, working with a kitchen design team takes a huge weight off your shoulders.

The Design-Build Model

The design-build process is a unique way of approaching construction, and one that our team at Winthorpe has spent many years honing to perfection.

A design-build job is a highly personalized team effort aimed at creating a result that you and your family will enjoy for years to come. When you choose Winthorpe Design & Build for your remodel, we work closely with you from the outset to ensure that from floor to ceiling, every aspect of your vision is fulfilled.

Traditional design-bid-build remodeling projects involve the homeowner working with two separate entities or more, i.e. an interior designer, a structural engineer, etc. Under one umbrella, you’ve got the design team. On the other, you have the contractor and their build team. This approach is all good until there is a delay or a dispute, but a breakdown in communication between the two sides can spell trouble! Even minor mistakes can lead to a lot of finger-pointing, which can, in turn, cause delays and drive up the cost.

Design-build projects, on the other hand, streamline the renovation process. At Winthorpe Design & Build, the entire team works as one collective unit. Working this way, we ensure that communication is seamless, goals are understood by all, and that modifications are made quickly and easily. We assign a single point of contact, so you don’t have to worry about dealing with a parade of tradespeople asking you difficult questions. Ultimately, our process is designed with you in mind. Let us take care of the work; all you have to do is share your vision and watch it come to life.

The Cost of Renovating

Home renovations are an investment. As such, they can be costly. Regardless of your budget, you want to ensure you can access the highest quality solutions for your budget. What’s great about the design-build approach is that we can consolidate, simplify, and economize the process, often lowering the costs you would typically expect when hiring each specialty separately.

In a design-bid-build scenario, you might think you could save some costs if you receive a lower initial bid. Lower bids do not typically encompass everything required for the project. You could find yourself shelling out even more to rectify mistakes or deal with surprises along the way when accepting the lower bid.

With a design-build approach, you can rely on their experience and foresight to help anticipate challenges during the project which, in turn, helps your budget go towards saving more money and time in the long run.

The value of a high-quality finished product cannot be overstated because building a contingency plan into your budget will save you a lot of grief.

Determining Value

According to a recent survey published by realtor.com, 80 percent of homebuyers said that the kitchen was in their top three of the most important rooms in the house.

Knowing that, it’s easy to see why a beautiful, functional kitchen can increase the value of your home. The 2019 Remodeling Impact Report also found that homeowners reported increased satisfaction with their renovated kitchen, saying that the work and the expense were well worth their while.

A remodeled kitchen can also enhance the way you live. Many homeowners find that they cook at home more often, spend more time with their families, and generally lived a healthier lifestyle – all aspirational results and benefits you might not expect from a kitchen renovation.

Summing up, you’ve got an upgraded look, a healthier, happier lifestyle, and you’ve just poured value into your home. What could be better?

A Note From Scott Szeliga

For 30 years, Winthorpe Design & Build has been proudly serving homeowners and their renovation needs throughout the Maryland and Washington, DC, region. I created this company in 1988, and over the years, Winthorpe has assembled a team of exceptionally talented and dedicated professionals. We all share a passion for what we do and we believe that a lifelong commitment to our craft is essential to our jobs.

You want a space that’s all your own. One that feels comfortable and correct, that lets you live life to the fullest and helps you become the best version of yourself. You want somewhere to spend time with your loved ones, whether it’s sharing a meal with family or entertaining your closest friends. You want a space that you can be proud to call your own – and that’s what we work so hard to give you.

On behalf of the whole team, our mission is to give you that space. We always aim to provide you with a stellar, high-quality result that you and your family will love. Our promise to you: we are as passionate about your home as you are, and you can rest assured that the finished product will exceed all expectations.

To learn more about what’s possible, reach out today. We’d love to hear about your renovation plans, and show you how we can help.