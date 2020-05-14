The Washingtonian Online Complaint Box (Quarantine Edition)



We want to know the (possibly somewhat petty) things that drive you nuts during lockdown. Is your neighbor firing up his leaf blower at the same time every day? Can you hear the people next door going at it hammer and tong? Are the noises your partner makes while eating driving you crazy?

If so, you are the perfect person to make a submission to the Washingtonian Online Complaint Box. This is not the spot to ask for clarity on state reopening plans, rage against joggers who don’t wear masks, or demand competent federal leadership. This is a safe space for you to unleash the daily gripes that eat at you when you turn out the lights, the ones you may not even be comfortable sharing with close friends or family. We may choose among the best of these to highlight just how lockdown is driving us insane. We may attempt to adjudicate them, Umbrage Court-style. But for the moment, all we want is your deepest, most seething resentments. We promise not to identify you unless you explicitly say that’s okay.

Now, let the grievances fly.

