Here’s a List of Maryland’s Reopening Status by County

When Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that Maryland would lift the stay-at-home orders and move into Stage One of Maryland’s reopening plan (a.k.a. “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery”) beginning Friday, May 15, he did so while also empowering the leaders of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to adopt only as much of the first phase as they see fit. (See the full details of the Stage One reopening guidelines here.)

Since then, counties across Maryland began announcing their reopening guidelines. The disparity from county to county has left a lot of Marylanders wondering: What will now be open where I live or work? Here’s a list of what each jurisdiction is doing.

Allegany County

No information announced yet.

Anne Arundel County

A modified following of Stage One, to include permitting:

Retail businesses as defined in section III (b) of the state executive order will be allowed to reopen—but for curbside pickup only. Customers are not permitted inside the establishment and employees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Carwashes: Only automatic car washes are allowed to open at this time.

Animal shelters are allowed to open in accordance with the state executive order.

Pet groomers are allowed to open for pet drop-off or pick-up only.

Beauty salons and barber shops as described in section III (d) of the state executive order are allowed to open under the April 20 interpretive guidance (by appointment only with a maximum of one customer in the premises at one time) but customers are no longer required to be “essential” personnel.

Manufacturing businesses and facilities within the county are allowed to open.

Religious facilities are not allowed to open. Gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted.

Face coverings are still required for customers and employees in any retail businesses (including those already permitted to be open prior to May 15) and residents are encouraged to wear them whenever interaction with others is possible.

Baltimore City

Extended the stay-at-home order.

Baltimore County

A modified following of Stage One, to include permitting:

Any retail store previously closed in Baltimore County may reopen for curbside pickup and delivery only. No in-store retail permitted aside from those establishments already considered essential. Shopping malls must stay closed.

Remaining manufacturing to reopen.

In-person religious institutions remain closed, and gatherings of 10 or more people remain prohibited.

Personal services remain closed, including hair salons and barber shops.

Residents and visitors to Baltimore County should continue to stay at home unless they are traveling to work or medical appointments, shopping for groceries or picking up other retail goods, or traveling to outdoor recreational opportunities.

Calvert County

Following Stage One as outlined by Governor Hogan.

Caroline County

No information yet.

Carroll County

Following Stage One as outlined by Governor Hogan.

Cecil County

Following Stage One as outlined by Governor Hogan.

Charles County

Will institute Stage One as outlined by Governor Hogan beginning May 29.

Dorchester County

Appears to be planning to follow Stage One as outlined by the governor, but no official statement.

Frederick County

A modified following of Stage One, to include permitting:

Curbside pickup at all retail establishments of any size.

Manufacturing.

Reopening of small retail businesses (less than 10,000 square feet of space). Under state orders, these stores may only open up to 50 percent of their capacity, and must follow other guidelines provided by the state and county.

Reopening of animal-adoption facilities, car washes, and pet-grooming facilities.

If after two weeks, “there is no increase in the utilization of hospital beds or intensive care unit beds in the county, and we do not see an influx of patients from nursing home as test results are known, additional businesses will be permitted to reopen.”

Garrett County

Following Stage One as outlined by Governor Hogan.

Harford County

Following Stage One as outlined by Governor Hogan.

Howard County

A modified following of Stage One, to include permitting:

Religious services. Howard County in-person religious gatherings may resume with 10 people or less and are strongly encouraged to take place in outdoor settings.

Retail. The following is a non-exhaustive list of Howard County retail businesses that may open but are restricted to curbside pick-up or delivery only: Art galleries Bookstores Clothing and shoe stores Florists Furniture stores Jewelers Lawn and garden stores Pawn shops Sporting goods stores Tobacco and vape shops

restricted to curbside pick-up or delivery only: Pet groomers may operate at 50 percent capacity.

Animal adoption may operate at 50 percent capacity.

Car washes may operate at 50 percent capacity.

Manufacturing. Howard County manufacturing businesses may open following the guidelines issued by the state.

Barber shops and beauty salons. Barber shops and hair salons may open by appointment only with only one customer allowed in a location at a time. Businesses should follow guidelines issued by the state. The governor’s Stage One reopening does not include nail salons, esthetician services, or massage parlors.

Archery/shooting ranges. Howard County outdoor archery and shooting ranges may open with appropriate physical distancing and mask requirements.

Campgrounds. Howard County campgrounds will remain closed.

Marinas/watercraft rental. Howard County Recreation and Parks boat rentals will remain closed. Columbia Association’s boat rentals will remain closed.

Horse boarding/riding facilities. Howard County horse boarding and riding facilities may open with appropriate physical distancing and mask requirements.

Mall in Columbia. Mall in Columbia stores with exterior access may open for curbside pick-up or delivery only.

Kent County

No information yet.

Montgomery County

Extending the current stay-at-home order.

Prince George’s County

Extending the current stay-at-home order through June 1, to be reassessed.

Queen Anne’s County

No information yet.

St. Mary’s County

Following Stage One as outlined by the governor.

Somerset County

No information yet.

Talbot County

Following Stage One as outlined by the governor.

Washington County

Following Stage One as outlined by the governor.

Wicomico County

No information yet.

Worcester County

No official information yet, but they did announce the reopening of all short-term rentals “in accordance with the lifting of Governor Larry Hogan’s Stay-At-Home order,” so it would seem they’re planning to follow Stage One.

