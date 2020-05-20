Check Out This Modern Home Nestled in Capitol Quarter 

Nestled in a quiet courtyard in Capitol Quarter, this 3 Bed/2 Bath home boasts an open plan main living area upon entry, with living, dining, and gourmet kitchen.

Modern, grey wood floors unify the space, leading to the kitchen that features a stainless steel appliance suite, clean white cabinetry, marble countertops, and subway tile backsplash climbing the rear wall, creating a strong focal point. Outside, a bijou patio is an ideal space for an herb garden and bistro table for a morning coffee.

Upstairs, the master floor includes a spacious bedroom, full bath, and conveniently located full laundry room, with that rare DC luxury, side by side washer and dryer. The third floor features an additional two large bedrooms and full bath.

Located just blocks from the excitement of Navy Yard and its countless amenities, including grocery, cafes, brewery, winery, river walk, Nats Park, and Metro!

Property Address:

1043 5TH ST SE

Contact:

The Rob and Brent Group

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

202.263.9200

robandbrent@ttrsir.com

robandbrent.com