A Local Flower Drive Is Raising Funds for Covid-19 Relief

This month, weddings-and-events florist Sophie Felts Floral Design launched a flower drive to benefit Greater Washington Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund . Over the next several weeks, they’ll be designing and assembling arrangements for pickup on June 11 at their Gaithersburg studio. Each arrangement will cost $35, and because a private donation is covering the costs of the flowers and the florists are donating their labor, 100 percent of the $35 from each bouquet will go to the Fund. Not local for pickup? You can still participate, and have your $35 go doubly far—choose the option to donate an arrangement and the Sophie Felts team will give your $35 to the Fund and give a bouquet on your behalf to health care workers on the front lines.