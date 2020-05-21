A Local Flower Drive Is Raising Funds for Covid-19 Relief

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Here’s how it works: Customers can pre-order an arrangement online. Then you can either plan to pick up your arrangement on June 11, or, if you prefer to donate it, they’ll have Petals for Hope deliver the arrangement to local healthcare workers on your behalf.

“The Community Foundation is very well run and their COVID-19 Relief Fund is really effectively and efficiently getting help to communities which are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in the greater Washington area,” says Felts. “We are super passionate about helping fund them.”