Thinking About Getting Tested for Covid-19 After Attending the Protests? Here Are Some Testing Sites Around DC.

If you were in a crowd during one of the DC-area protests over the killing of George Floyd, you may be thinking about getting a Covid-19 test. The city is running several free, public testing sites throughout DC (some of which don’t require a prior appointment.) Here they are:

  • Judiciary Square: F St. NW between 4th and 5th streets NW, open Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 2 PM. Walk-up only, no appointments necessary. 
  • Anacostia: 1310 Southern Ave. SE, open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 AM to 2 PM. Drive-thru and walk-up. Appointments are necessary for drive-thru. 
  • UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus: 5171 South Dakota Ave. SE, open Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 2 PM. Drive-thru and walk-up. Appointments are necessary for drive-thru.

Additionally, there are several public, private, and member-specific testing sites, all of which require an appointment. Certain sites may also require a doctor’s referral, so check in advance. Here they are:

  • Howard University Hospital: Call 202-865-2119 for an appointment.
  • Bread for the City: Call 202-265-2400 for an appointment.
  • GW University Medical System: Call 202-741-2765 for an appointment.
  • Children’s National Health System: Fill out this form for an appointment.
  • All Care Family Medicine & Urgent Care: Call 202-787-1979 for an appointment.
  • Mary’s Center: Call 1-844-796-2797 for an appointment.
  • Unity Health Care: Call 202-469-4699 for an appointment.
  • Whitman-Walker Health: Call 202-745-7000 for an appointment.
  • Medstar Health: Visit its website for an appointment.
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital: Call 443-997-9537 for an appointment.
  • United Medical Center: Call 855-363-0333 for an appointment.
  • Kaiser Permanente, 700 2nd St. NE location: Call 202-346-3000 for an appointment. Member specific. 
  • One Medical, 1690 36th St. NW location: Call 202-695-7576 for an appointment. Member specific. 

There are also three CVS locations in DC that are offering Covid-19 tests: 845 Bladensburg Rd. NE, 6514 Georgia Ave. NW, and 110 Carroll St. NW. They are all drive-thru, and appointments are necessary. Search here for a full list of DMV CVS locations offerings tests.

