Video Captures Alleged Bethesda Assault on Kids Putting Up Anti-Racism Flyers

Police are seeking the identity of the man in the video.

On June 1, an unidentified bicyclist on the Capital Crescent Trail allegedly assaulted a group of people, including several kids, who say they were putting up flyers in support of the anti-police-brutality protests, according to NBC Washington. Now a video of the incident has emerged, which you can watch below.

Anyone who has information about the incident or identity of the man on the bike should contact the number below.

