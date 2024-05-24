The Most Expensive Home Ever Sold in Bethesda Is Back on the Market

A $23.5 million Bethesda waterfront estate will be going back on the market less than four years after selling—this time for a much higher asking price after undergoing a three-year renovation.

The nearly 12,000-square-foot home set the record for the most expensive Bethesda home sale in recent history when tech entrepreneur and property investor Greg Burgess bought it for $15 million in September 2020. (It may be the most expensive ever—MLS records only go back to 1990.) If it hits its asking price, it will break that record again and become the biggest home sale in the state.

A red-brick mansion sits on the gated two-acre property, which overlooks the Potomac River, and has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three half-baths. Inside are six fireplaces, a library, a wine cellar, a recreation room, a fitness center, a billiards room, and a guest suite, according to information provided by listing agent Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The grounds include a rear lawn with terraces, an infinity pool and hot tub, an English garden, and a two-car garage. While the home was built in 2013, Heider says its dark shutters and turreted entrance are reminiscent of historic country estates that were popular across the Northeast.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the house was one of many luxury properties that Burgess purchased after he sold his healthcare-tech company, the Burgess Group, to Blackstone-backed HealthEdge in August 2020. Despite paying a hefty price tag for the property, Burgess told the newspaper that he primarily used the residence for entertaining and only spent a few nights there.

Take a look inside:

