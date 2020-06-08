News

Covid Cases Hold Steady Amid Protests

New cases over the weekend were roughly half that of May's.

Written by
| Published on
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

The weekend saw 2,223 new Covid-19 infections over the weekend, continuing a downward trend in new cases that has been ongoing since May. Going into Sunday, for example, the Washington area saw 922 new cases—less than half the number reported for May 20, which was over 2,000. 

The updated figures come at a time when Americans are gathering in public protests in unprecedented numbers, prompting measured concern from some medical experts about the prospects for transmitting the novel coronavirus. If the protests do pose such a risk, it hasn’t turned up in the numbers, at least for now.

The Washington region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 73,682 going into Monday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)



To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Benjamin Wofford
Benjamin Wofford
Staff Writer

Benjamin Wofford is a staff writer at Washingtonian.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day