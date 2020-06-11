News

Soon You Will Be Able to Go to an Actual Concert in Alexandria

Sounds of Hope & Harmony will be a socially distanced chamber-music event.

Written by
| Published on

On June 20, musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra, Alexandria Symphony, and other local ensembles will perform in the garden of the Rectory on Princess Street. This is not a live-stream event or something informal you watch on somebody’s porch: It’s an actual concert with tickets and a program and everything—a once-cherished ritual that now feels like a dim memory from a distant era.

Staged by Classical Movements, an Alexandria company that organizes tours for orchestras and choirs, the event will be held six times over the course of the day to allow for smaller audiences that can properly socially distance, with music that ranges from Star Wars to Schubert. All performances are standing-only, and audience members will be required to wear masks and stay six feet apart. “Classical Movements will take precautions to limit the risk as much as within our power and requests the cooperation of the audience in these preventative measures, so that we can again enjoy live music and support musicians in our community,” the company said in a press release.

This experiment comes at a moment when performing-arts venues are starting to announce cancelations for not just the summer but also the fall. It’s an especially scary time for the live-music industry; the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) recently said that 90 percent of its members believe they will go out of business if the shutdown lasts at least six months and there is no federal support.

More information about tickets and programming can be found here.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rob Brunner
Politics and Culture Editor

A DC native, Rob Brunner moved back to the city in 2017 to join Washingtonian. Previously, he was an editor and writer at Fast Company and other publications. He has also written for the New York Times Magazine, New York, and Rolling Stone, among others. He lives with his family in Chevy Chase DC.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day