Washington Post Employees Will Get $1,000 “Coronavirus Bonus”

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Every Washington Post employee will receive a $1,000 bonus next week, according to a memo Wednesday from Publisher Fred Ryan. The bonus is a thank-you for staffers’ work during the coronavirus crisis. The Post sent its employees home on March 11 and says they’ll continue working remotely until at least Labor Day. During the stressful time, Ryan writes, the news org “has served the most readers we’ve ever had.”

Full memo:

Dear Washington Post colleagues,

This week marks 100 days since we began working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this time, The Washington Post team has worked with diligence and devotion to our mission. For all of us facing the unique challenges and hardships of this moment, from those working from home to the dedicated team working from our production facility, this has not been easy. In fact, it has been hard and stressful.

Despite these obstacles, The Washington Post has served the most readers we’ve ever had during a period when timely reporting and thoughtful commentary have never been more essential.

In gratitude for your exceptional work, every Washington Post employee will be receiving a $1,000 coronavirus bonus. Special checks will be issued to you next week.

Thank you for all you have done and continue to do to fulfill our mission of serving our readers.

Fred.