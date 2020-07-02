The Fourth of July commemorates a day in 1776 when some—not all—Americans declared their independence from an oppressive government. (Those same men who claimed “all men are equal” then continued to enslave Black people for the next 89 years.) If the performative patriotism that celebrates this history with a hot dog doesn’t feel right, here’s where you can find Fourth of July protests around DC this weekend.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial
The George Floyd Memorial March On Washington will start at 9:30 AM with a route that will lead to the Washington Monument.
LeDroit Park
Head to the Park at LeDroit for Freedom Fighters’ “Juliberation: No Justice, No Fourth” at 1:30 PM.
No Justice, No Fourth ‼️ • Freedom is a constant struggle. We cannot celebrate a day of Liberation when it was never a reality for Black people. We aren’t free until we’re ALL free 🗣🗣🗣 • Join us in conjunction with @concernedcitizensdc as we continue the quest for freedom for all on the 4th of July ‼️‼️‼️ #BlackLiberation #NoJusticeNoFourth #NoJusticeNoPeace #DefundMPD #DCPride #DCJuly4th #JusticeForAll #ToFreedoom #FreedomFightersDC #FFDC #DCprotest #DCprotests #BlackLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatterDC
Malcolm X/Meridian Hill Park
A protest calling to defund MPD starts at Malcolm X Park at 3 PM.
JOIN US this Saturday, July 4th on our mission to defund the police! If you would like to volunteer please dm us the word “volunteer”. If you would like to donate, dm us the word “donation”. We look forward to seeing you all this Saturday. • • • • #dcprotest #dcprotests #blacklivesmatter #unity #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor #equality #unitedwestand #makechange #riseup#allblacklivesmatter✊🏾🖤
There will be another march at Malcolm X Park later in the day as well, starting at 6:30 PM.
• JOIN US ON JULY 4TH For many years, we’ve blindly celebrated Independence Day as a day of liberation of the American people, forgetting the enslaved Black lives that built this country. Those too were Americans and yet they saw no reward for their labor. Hundreds of years later, Black people still see no reward. Instead, we’re gifted expiration dates with targets on our backs. July 4th can no longer be celebrated as a symbol of liberation for the American people but a day we come together and fight for the black lives lost, fight for equality, and fight for justice. We won’t stop until we get it.
McPherson Square to the White House
Veterans will be marching to the President’s “Salute to America” rally at 4 PM.
@ContinueToServe stands proudly with the BLM Movement. As #veterans, we stand by our oath to support and defend the Constitution. #Equality , #Justice , and certainly #Freedom are not being evenly distributed. In the Declaration of Independence Thomas Jefferson wisely wrote “PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS,” because it was not a guarantee that one would obtain it, rather it was the goal of this nation to provide opportunity to have happiness. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So today and this weekend, when you celebrate the #4thofjuly , please think about your freedom, think about your happiness. And if you so whole-heartedly believe that #whiteprivilige is not real, then you should find a podcast or read a book or some articles about the #BlackHistory in America. To know where we are now, we must know where we came from. If you’re so confident that you’re right, this challenge will be easy. It will only further prove your ideas. However, I think you’ll find it’s not as cut and dry as you once may have thought. I’ve personally learned more in the past month than I ever knew in 40 years of life in this country. And why? Because we don’t teach it in schools. We try to hide the realities because it is a past those in power do not want to talk about. We hide it because it allows the system as it is today, to stay in place. It’s buried within words like heritage, legacy, and tradition, all of which shadows the reality of inequality today. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Look, I’ve served this country proudly. I bleed red, white, and blue. I love America. But if we hide behind willful ignorance, AND IT IS WILLFUL NOW, because it’s right here in everyone’s face, if we hide behind it, we are responsible for the black lives that are being destroyed every day in this country. While I’ll believe that drawing lines in the sand is never a good way to resolve issues, on the issue of Black Lives Matters, the evidence is in, and it is abundantly clear. We need reform. We need change. So let’s all come together to find a way that works for the betterment of black lives and the country as a whole. Let’s remove the barriers and build new bridges. This is how we make America great. Not by division, but by unity. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy 4th of
The Supreme Court
There will be a peaceful sit-in for Black women outside of the Supreme Court starting at 10 AM.
Union Station to Black Lives Matter Plaza
Gather to march for Breonna Taylor at 2 PM.
I said we was gonna do it so I’m sticking to my word. Join me in the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor on July 4th, 2020 at 2PM! The March will begin at Union Station and conclude at Black Lives Matter Plaza. There we will hold a moment of silence for Breonna and all who have fallen due to police brutality. Volunteers are very much needed if you want to help please DM me! BRING WATER AND FOOD! WEAR YOUR MASK! DRESS APPROPRIATELY FOR THE MARCH SO YOU DON’T OVERHEAT! #MarchForBreonna #SayHerName #SayTheirNames #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #breonnataylorslifematters #blacklivesmatter
The U.S. Capitol
Wear all-black and join the Black Out March at noon.
Dupont Circle
Head to a white accomplice orientation at 6 PM before you march at 7 PM with the They/Them Collective.
All around town
@dcteensaction graciously compiled a schedule of many marches, rallies, and protests for Fourth of July (below), too.
