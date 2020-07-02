News  |  Things to Do

Here Are the Fourth of July Protests and Marches in DC Happening on Saturday

There's at least 10 demonstrations you can attend around town on July 4th.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Evy Mages

The Fourth of July commemorates a day in 1776 when some—not all—Americans declared their independence from an oppressive government. (Those same men who claimed “all men are equal” then continued to enslave Black people for the next 89 years.) If the performative patriotism that celebrates this history with a hot dog doesn’t feel right, here’s where you can find Fourth of July protests around DC this weekend.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

The George Floyd Memorial March On Washington will start at 9:30 AM with a route that will lead to the Washington Monument.

LeDroit Park

Head to the Park at LeDroit for Freedom Fighters’ “Juliberation: No Justice, No Fourth” at 1:30 PM.

Malcolm X/Meridian Hill Park

A protest calling to defund MPD starts at Malcolm X Park at 3 PM.

There will be another march at Malcolm X Park later in the day as well, starting at 6:30 PM.

McPherson Square to the White House

Veterans will be marching to the President’s “Salute to America” rally at 4 PM.

View this post on Instagram

@ContinueToServe stands proudly with the BLM Movement. As #veterans, we stand by our oath to support and defend the Constitution. #Equality , #Justice , and certainly #Freedom are not being evenly distributed. In the Declaration of Independence Thomas Jefferson wisely wrote “PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS,” because it was not a guarantee that one would obtain it, rather it was the goal of this nation to provide opportunity to have happiness. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So today and this weekend, when you celebrate the #4thofjuly , please think about your freedom, think about your happiness. And if you so whole-heartedly believe that #whiteprivilige is not real, then you should find a podcast or read a book or some articles about the #BlackHistory in America. To know where we are now, we must know where we came from. If you’re so confident that you’re right, this challenge will be easy. It will only further prove your ideas. However, I think you’ll find it’s not as cut and dry as you once may have thought. I’ve personally learned more in the past month than I ever knew in 40 years of life in this country. And why? Because we don’t teach it in schools. We try to hide the realities because it is a past those in power do not want to talk about. We hide it because it allows the system as it is today, to stay in place. It’s buried within words like heritage, legacy, and tradition, all of which shadows the reality of inequality today. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Look, I’ve served this country proudly. I bleed red, white, and blue. I love America. But if we hide behind willful ignorance, AND IT IS WILLFUL NOW, because it’s right here in everyone’s face, if we hide behind it, we are responsible for the black lives that are being destroyed every day in this country. While I’ll believe that drawing lines in the sand is never a good way to resolve issues, on the issue of Black Lives Matters, the evidence is in, and it is abundantly clear. We need reform. We need change. So let’s all come together to find a way that works for the betterment of black lives and the country as a whole. Let’s remove the barriers and build new bridges. This is how we make America great. Not by division, but by unity. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy 4th of

A post shared by ContinueToServe #VetsForBLM (@continuetoserve) on

The Supreme Court

There will be a peaceful sit-in for Black women outside of the Supreme Court starting at 10 AM.

Union Station to Black Lives Matter Plaza

Gather to march for Breonna Taylor at 2 PM.

The U.S. Capitol

Wear all-black and join the Black Out March at noon.

Dupont Circle

Head to a white accomplice orientation at 6 PM before you march at 7 PM with the They/Them Collective.

All around town

@dcteensaction graciously compiled a schedule of many marches, rallies, and protests for Fourth of July (below), too.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day