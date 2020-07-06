News

Nationals Scrap Workout Due to Covid Testing Delays

GM Mike Rizzo: "We cannot have our players and staff work at risk."

The Washington Nationals played the Miami Marlins on Opening Day in 2017 at Nationals Park. Photo by Paul Kim/Washington Nationals.
The Washington Nationals canceled a team workout Monday on account of delays in Major League Baseball’s Covid-19 testing process.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement that all players and staff had been tested for the virus Friday. But 72 hours later, they still had not received the results of those tests .

“We cannot have our players and staff work at risk,” Rizzo said in his statement. “Therefore, we have cancelled our team workout scheduled for this morning. We will not sacrifice the health and safety of our players, staff and their families.  Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with Summer Camp. Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab.  Otherwise, Summer Camp and the 2020 Season are at risk.”

According to MLB.com, Major League Baseball has scheduled a shortened, 60-game regular season to commence on July 23 and 24.

