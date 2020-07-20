Check Out These Studios Offering Outdoor Spinning Classes During the Pandemic

About Coronavirus 2020
Under Phase Two guidelines, DMV fitness studios and gyms are allowed to operate under social-distancing guidelines. But if you’re a cycling fan who isn’t quite ready to head back indoors for a workout, have no fear.
Several local spinning studios have now moved their bikes outdoors for socially-distant classes in the fresh air. (And, yes, if you haven’t noticed, it’s very hot, so make sure to bring plenty of water and sunscreen with you to class!)
Here’s a list of local spots that are offering outdoor rides:
🎶That’s just the way it is, things will never be the same🎶.. . . . WELCOME BACK! We had an amazing reopening week back in the saddle. After months of closure, there was nothing better than seeing all your smiles outside in a safe environment. . . Bikes for the week are bookable starting at 1230pm Monday and we have NEW TIMES for morning rides!!! You asked we answered, so book your bikes for the week🎉
Good Sweat
The Arlington studio, which donates a portion of each sale to a local charity, has moved its spinning classes outdoors to its parking lot. Each bike is spaced 10 feet apart, classes will be limited to 10 people, and it’s recommended you bring your own shoes. A drop-in outdoor class is $28, and the group will continue to offer virtual classes, too.
1711 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨 all for an awesome first week of socially distant outdoor rides! We loved seeing so many familiar faces and meeting tons of new riders. The energy was absolutely amazing! If you didn't get to join us last week, we're just getting started 🙂 Tap the link in our bio to join us this week. Use code 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 all month long to ride for just $18!
Cycled!
The spinning, barre, and yoga group is now offering outdoor cycling classes at its Takoma Park location (the Silver Spring location is closed through August). Classes will be held in the parking lot and are $18 all month long with the code “Welcome Back.” The group will continue to host virtual classes, too.
6960 C Maple St. NW and 1110 Ripley St., Silver Spring
Posh Cycling and Fitness
The College Park studio, which offers spinning, dance, and yoga classes, is hosting a series of outdoor classes such as cycling, yoga, and strength-training. A drop-in spinning class is $21, and the studio is offering virtual workouts, too.
9925 Rhode Island Ave., College Park
As we enter the new era of in-person classes we have updated studio & Garage policies for your safety, the safety of our team, and our community as a whole.⠀ ⠀ Please swipe to review these new practices and procedures 👉 ⠀ ⠀ Thank you to everyone who has taken some of the first rides at The Garage. We can't say enough how good it feels to clip in together again!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #washyourhands⠀ #wearamask⠀ ⠀ #howiascend #ascendcycle #ascendstrength
Ascend Cycle & Strength
The spinning and strength-training spot in Alexandria has taken over an outdoor garage space down the street for pop-up classes. Workouts are $22 for cycling and $12 for HIIT classes. Participants must bring their own shoes, water, towel, and mat, and temperatures will be taken at the door.
2413 and 2903 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
This post will be updated. Don’t see your favorite outdoor spinning class listed? Email Mimi Montgomery at mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.