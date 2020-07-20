Health

Check Out These Studios Offering Outdoor Spinning Classes During the Pandemic

Written by
| Published on
Photograph via iStock.
Under Phase Two guidelines, DMV fitness studios and gyms are allowed to operate under social-distancing guidelines. But if you’re a cycling fan who isn’t quite ready to head back indoors for a workout, have no fear.

Several local spinning studios have now moved their bikes outdoors for socially-distant classes in the fresh air. (And, yes, if you haven’t noticed, it’s very hot, so make sure to bring plenty of water and sunscreen with you to class!)

Here’s a list of local spots that are offering outdoor rides:

Good Sweat

The Arlington studio, which donates a portion of each sale to a local charity, has moved its spinning classes outdoors to its parking lot. Each bike is spaced 10 feet apart, classes will be limited to 10 people, and it’s recommended you bring your own shoes. A drop-in outdoor class is $28, and the group will continue to offer virtual classes, too.
1711 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Cycled!

The spinning, barre, and yoga group is now offering outdoor cycling classes at its Takoma Park location (the Silver Spring location is closed through August). Classes will be held in the parking lot and are $18 all month long with the code “Welcome Back.” The group will continue to host virtual classes, too.
6960 C Maple St. NW and 1110 Ripley St., Silver Spring

Posh Cycling and Fitness

The College Park studio, which offers spinning, dance, and yoga classes, is hosting a series of outdoor classes such as cycling, yoga, and strength-training. A drop-in spinning class is $21, and the studio is offering virtual workouts, too.
9925 Rhode Island Ave., College Park

Ascend Cycle & Strength

The spinning and strength-training spot in Alexandria has taken over an outdoor garage space down the street for pop-up classes. Workouts are $22 for cycling and $12 for HIIT classes. Participants must bring their own shoes, water, towel, and mat, and temperatures will be taken at the door.
2413 and 2903 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

This post will be updated. Don’t see your favorite outdoor spinning class listed? Email Mimi Montgomery at mmontgomery@washingtonian.com. 

