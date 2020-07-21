Ex-Child Actor Running For President Buys NBA Star’s $2 Million Penthouse Loft in DC

Bitcoin Foundation chairman Brock Pierce, a former child actor who appeared in The Mighty Ducks and Little Big League, announced he was running as independent candidate for president earlier this month. But in case he doesn’t make it to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, at least he has a back-up residence in DC. The entrepreneur has purchased the penthouse at the Pierce School Lofts near Capitol Hill, according Catherine Carlstedt of Coldwell Banker’s Alex Venditti Group, which represented the buyer.

Pierce bought the nearly 10,000-square-foot home—which claims to be the largest penthouse in DC—from NBA player Dwight Howard. The eight-time All-Star played a season for the Washington Wizards before moving to the Los Angeles Lakers last year and put the property on the market in January.

Howard bought the five-bedroom, two-story condo for $2.3 million in October 2018, and the property was sold on July 16 for only $2 million. The former schoolhouse and homeless center, built in the 1890s, was converted into luxury condos in the early 2000s and still includes some schoolhouse touches such as chalkboards and locker cubbies alongside swanky new amenities like a heated black-bottom pool. The penthouse features ceilings that reach up to 30 feet, a private home theater, and a roof deck with pretty great views of the Capitol.

