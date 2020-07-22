News

Coyote Spotted on National Mall

A coyote was seen in East Potomac Park Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

The DC area is, of course, no stranger to newsworthy incursions from wildlife. Coyotes are not infrequently seen in Upper Northwest DC, and the Park Service says their numbers are probably small in Rock Creek Park. A sightings map from a group called the DC Coyote Project shows clusters of pins all around the inside of the Beltway. Arlingtonians have reported a fox who steals copies of the Washington Post, and vultures have been known to disrupt commutes and destroy patio furniture.

Despite all that, coyotes are, generally, a rare sight on the Mall, the Park Service says.

