Going to the Delaware Beaches Soon? DC Says You’ll Have to Quarantine When You Get Back.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new quarantine order for DC Friday, saying that anyone coming into the city from designated high-risk spots must self-quarantine for 14 days. The list of affected states was released today. If you’re currently at the beach in Rehoboth, or Bethany, or Dewey—or heading there in the next two weeks—you may need to re-jigger some of your plans. Delaware is among the 27 high-risk states on Bowser’s list.

The quarantine orders affects people traveling for non-essential activities. Virginia and Maryland are not on the list. Bowser’s office has said it will be revising and reissuing the list every 2 weeks.

How will the order be enforced? When asked at a press conference Friday, Bowser didn’t directly say. “People should…monitor their activities and do what is right for their neighbors and the District,” she said.

Here’s the full list of high-risk states, effective until August 10, when it will be revised:

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

