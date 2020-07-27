Going to the Delaware Beaches Soon? DC Says You’ll Have to Quarantine When You Get Back.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new quarantine order for DC Friday, saying that anyone coming into the city from designated high-risk spots must self-quarantine for 14 days. The list of affected states was released today. If you’re currently at the beach in Rehoboth, or Bethany, or Dewey—or heading there in the next two weeks—you may need to re-jigger some of your plans. Delaware is among the 27 high-risk states on Bowser’s list.
The quarantine orders affects people traveling for non-essential activities. Virginia and Maryland are not on the list. Bowser’s office has said it will be revising and reissuing the list every 2 weeks.
How will the order be enforced? When asked at a press conference Friday, Bowser didn’t directly say. “People should…monitor their activities and do what is right for their neighbors and the District,” she said.
Here’s the full list of high-risk states, effective until August 10, when it will be revised:
Arkansas
Arizona
Alabama
California
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Iowa
Kansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Washington
Wisconsin