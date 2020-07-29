Washington Football Team Offers Refunds to Season Ticket Holders



Washington’s NFL team is offering full refunds to season ticket holders who don’t want to attend games this year, according to a press release from the organization made public by a Washington Post sportswriter.

The team has sent letters to season ticket holders telling them, according to the press release, that “they have the option to defer their season tickets to the 2021 season and receive an account credit or a full refund due to the complications surrounding Covid-19.”

Earlier this month, the team finally bowed to public pressure and agreed to change its name—though they have not yet announced the new moniker. The refund news also follows a report in the Post that contained allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse from 15 women who once worked for the team.

The new refund policy is a radical departure from the customer service approach that the team has deployed in the past. Back in 2009, the Post reported that the team had sued more than 100 season ticket holders who were trying to get out of their long-term contracts.

