News

DC Will Vote on Whether to Decriminalize Natural Psychedelics This Fall

Written by
| Published on
Photograph via iStock.

The DC Board of Elections has certified Initiative 81, which would effectively decriminalize the use and possession of natural psychedelics like “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca. That means the question will appear on the ballot this November.

Related
How the “Most Normal Person Ever” Became the Face of a Movement to Decriminalize Magic Mushrooms

Organizers of the initiative, who include some veterans of the cannabis-legalization Initiative 71, managed to get more than 35,000 signatures to place the item on the ballot. It doesn’t demand legalization of entheogenic plants and fungi but calls for DC police make psychedelic-related arrests among their “lowest law enforcement priorities.”

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day