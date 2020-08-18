Food

Stay in DC—but Booze Like You’re at the Beach

It's orange crush time.

Written by
,
and
| Published on
Compliemtary mojitos

About Open-Air Dining

The height of a DC summer isn’t when we’d typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant’s plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you’re ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment.

Part of our series of 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!).

Okay, so maybe you had to cancel that vacay this year. The least you can do is treat yourself to something tropical. Sip orange crushes and other “boat drinks” on the rainbow-colored patio at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church), or channel the Caribbean with cocktail pitchers and empanadas in the “mojito garden” of El Sapo Cuban Social Club (8455 Fenton St., Silver Spring).

Jack Rose Dining Saloon (2007 18th St., NW) has brought back its rooftop tiki bar for twists such as a “piña corn-lotta,” with coconut-infused corn whiskey and pineapple rum.

For a gentle sea (fine,river) breeze, head to the Wharf rum distillery Tiki TNT (1130 Maine Ave., SW) for icy painkillers and mai tais. It doesn’t come with a view, but the Coconut Club’s new patio (540 Penn St., NE) is serving theme dinners—clambakes, luaus—with plenty of fruity drinks.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day