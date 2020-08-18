Stay in DC—but Booze Like You’re at the Beach

About Open-Air Dining The height of a DC summer isn’t when we’d typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant’s plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you’re ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment. More from Open-Air Dining



Part of our series of 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!).

Okay, so maybe you had to cancel that vacay this year. The least you can do is treat yourself to something tropical. Sip orange crushes and other “boat drinks” on the rainbow-colored patio at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church), or channel the Caribbean with cocktail pitchers and empanadas in the “mojito garden” of El Sapo Cuban Social Club (8455 Fenton St., Silver Spring).

Jack Rose Dining Saloon (2007 18th St., NW) has brought back its rooftop tiki bar for twists such as a “piña corn-lotta,” with coconut-infused corn whiskey and pineapple rum.

For a gentle sea (fine,river) breeze, head to the Wharf rum distillery Tiki TNT (1130 Maine Ave., SW) for icy painkillers and mai tais. It doesn’t come with a view, but the Coconut Club’s new patio (540 Penn St., NE) is serving theme dinners—clambakes, luaus—with plenty of fruity drinks.

Join the conversation!