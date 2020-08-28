4 New Options for Your Weekend Breakfast Sandwich Fix

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley, NW

You don’t often think of snagging a breakfast sammie from a Michelin-starred restaurant—but we’re not complaining. Chef Jeremiah Longhorne is catering to weekend morning crowds with a new, weekly changing menu of biscuit sandwiches. We like the sound of a BEC with charred onion jam and pickled chilies. There are also seasonal doughnuts and fun drinks like a bourbon- and Bailey’s-spiked Irish cold brew. Breakfast is served from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday and Sunday until sold out. Unlike dinner, there’re no advance reservations, just mosey in with your mask. Takeout only.

Tatte

1200 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The first DC location of this popular Boston-based bakery chain recently opened in West End with Israeli-inspired pastries, all-day breakfast, and brunch designed by chef/owner Tzurit Or. Egg dishes abound, whether in sandwiches made with homemade croissants or in breads, tartines, and shakshuka. The airy, plant-filled space is inviting, but for now, seating is limited to an outdoor patio. Takeout or patio dining.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd., Arlington

After closing in March to serve thousands of plant-based meals to Arlington school kids, chef David Guas’ New Orleans cafe reopened this week. The classics are back for breakfast, served daily, including warm beignets and buttermilk biscuit sandwiches with your choice of fillings like Benton’s bacon and eggs. Come the weekend, try grits dressed with cheddar and scallions. New to the lineup are whipped coffee drinks and frozen cocktails to-go. Takeout, local delivery, and limited patio seating.

Lulu’s Wine Garden

1940 11th St., NW

Grab a bottle of bubbly and one of chef Cable Smith’s new breakfast sandwiches on one of two pretty patios at this U Street wine garden. We’re in for the bodega-inspired “eggwich” with bacon, cheddar, and fermented chili mayo on brioche. Vegetarians will find a version with avocado. Takeout, delivery, indoor, and patio seating.

Join the conversation!