Fall in Love at Wardman Tower | New Pricing from $1,995,000

Residence 6D is an expansive 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,123 square foot residence newly priced at $3,195,000.

Exquisitely crafted, Residence 6D offers exceptional finishes throughout, including handsome hardwoods and millwork, an oversized chef’s kitchen with handcrafted cabinetry, Danby marble backsplash and polished quartz countertops. This expansive residence boasts Lutron lighting, built-in speakers, automated shades, and recessed and cove lighting. The spacious master bathroom comes equipped with heated floors, sumptuous Danby marble with double vanities, and a walk-in shower paired with a luxurious soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms, with en suite marble bathrooms, complete this lovely residence.

Wardman Tower: 2660 Connecticut Ave, NW Washington, D.C. 20008 – Residence 6D

Live remarkably at Wardman Tower, where expansive residences and green spaces abound. Set back on a quiet hilltop overlooking prestigious Connecticut Avenue, Wardman Tower offers in-house, best-in-class conveniences, including a 2,200 square foot fitness center, two club rooms, a tranquil rooftop terrace with a grilling station, first-class concierge, in-home maintenance and valet services. Surrounded by lush landscaping and sweeping, verdant views of Rock Creek Park and DC monuments, Wardman Tower defines blissful urban living. View residence 6D virtually from the comfort of your home, or explore all available residences virtually here.

Wardman Tower | 2660 Connecticut Avenue, NW Washington, D.C. 20008 Residence 6D

Neighborhood: Woodley Park

Ritzert Weiss Partners

Senior Vice Presidents & Global Real Estate Advisors

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Christie-Anne Weiss m +1 202 256 0105

Christopher Ritzert m +1 202 256 9241

RitzertWeiss@ttrsir.com | WardmanTower.com

Full List of Virtual Tours: https://bit.ly/2UbjWCQ