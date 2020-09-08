Here’s the New List of States DC Considers Hotspots

Today, DC updated its list of hotspot states, adding Montana and Ohio and removing Alaska and Arizona. The list will be updated in two weeks on September 21.
Anyone engaging in nonessential travel to or from these states must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in DC. Local health officials have stressed that a negative Covid test is not a substitute for the quarantine period.
Here’s the full list
Alabama
Arkansas
California
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Wisconsin