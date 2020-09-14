“Washington Football Team” Could Be The Permanent Name of Washington’s Football Team

Washington Football Team could be named Washington Football Team forever, owner Dan Snyder told the Wall Street Journal: “Sure, it’s possible!” Snyder told the Journal‘s Andrew Beaton in an email. “If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name.”

Washington Football Team’s name was the source of some unintended comedy over the weekend, when it made its season debut, eventually overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

I don’t know when this will stop being funny but it isn’t today pic.twitter.com/zP8PzJkPax — Steve Kandell (@SteveKandell) September 13, 2020

Washington Football Team’s adventures in branding are never boring: It launched a campaign named “No Name but TEAM” last week. Snyder told Beaton he believes WFT has “developed a very classy retro look and feel.”