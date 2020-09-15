News & Politics

DC Skies Are Hazy With Smoke From the West Coast Wildfires

Smoke from the devastating wildfires has carried across the country and to the East Coast.

Photograph by Phil Yabut via Twitter @philliefan_99.

If you’ve noticed a orange-ish, Tatooine-like haze to the Washington sky today, you’re not going crazy. Smoke from the West Coast wildfires has carried across the country and into the region, according to the National Weather Service. This will cause the sun to be filtered for much of the day, the report says.

Over 4.6 million acres in 10 states have been burned by the fires, according to CNN, and at least 35 people have died. Scientists largely attribute the wildfires to climate change, reports the New York Times, while President Donald Trump has placed the blame on lack of forest management.

We rounded up some tweets from folks in the Washington area chronicling today’s smoky sky:

