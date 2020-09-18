News & Politics

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died

RIP, RBG.

Photograph by Evy Mages

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87, the Supreme Court announced tonight. The second woman appointed to the High Court sat on the bench for 27 years—and found herself cemented in pop culture as the “Notorious R.B.G.,” an icon of badassery for liberals and pretty much every woman in America who wants gender equality and equity.

Ginsburg died due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas, surrounded by loved ones in her Washington home.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her—a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsberg will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Read the full Supreme Court statement here.

 

