No One Wants to Pay $200,000 for RBG’s Collar, Apparently

One of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous collars was put up for auction through the Potomack Company, and yesterday it closed without a sale. Though bids reportedly reached nearly $195,000, it seems that wasn’t quite enough to reach the reserve price (that number is confidential, but the expected minimum sale price was listed at $200,000).

The collar, which the late justice wore in the 2018

Supreme Court class photo and reportedly favored, is the “pegasus” bib necklace by Stella & Dot, a mid-range fashion-jewelry brand. It’s the limited edition silver-hued version, and though it’s unclear what the original price was, you can still

find them on Poshmark for around $350

—the gold version is available directly

through Stella & Dot for $219

.

But there’s still a chance to get the iconic one RBG wore: Potomack Company is currently accepting offers.

Related Why the Potomack Company Auction House Keeps Getting Rare DC Items to Sell three of Princess Diana’s gowns were sold at auction for $1.62 million at Julien’s Auctions; this summer, two of Paul Newman’s Rolex watches sold for over a million dollars apiece through Sotheby’s; and in April of last year, an Eleanor Davis RBG print sold at a Potomack auction for $74,000. Potomack has also auctioned off items owned by Colin Powell and other notable Washington figures.

Join the conversation!