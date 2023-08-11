No One Wants to Pay $49 Million for Dan Snyder’s House, Apparently

If you missed out on Prime Day 2023 or the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we have great news for you: You can still snag some savings—about $14 million, to be exact.

Well, that’s only if you have $34.9 million to fork over—aka the new listing price for Dan Snyder’s 15-acre, Potomac River-facing property, called River House. The former Washington Commanders owner listed his house earlier this year for $49 million but bumped the price down this week (as originally reported by Urban Turf). If the home had gone for that $49 million price, it would have been the highest residential real estate sale ever in the DC area.

The house, listed by Heather Corey and Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, is a French chateau-style mansion sitting on a gated property with five bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms. Inside is a two-story reception hall, a 24-foot-tall limestone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, a gym, a spa, a wine cellar, and a home theater. The third floor is entirely dedicated to the primary suite, with its own private sitting and dressing areas, an office, and two spa-style bathrooms. Snyder originally bought the first part of the property from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor’s estate, and then purchased the surrounding six lots.

The price drop comes after Snyder sold the Commanders for $6 billion in May; under his tenure, the team was embroiled in allegations of a toxic workplace, sexual harassment, and financial misconduct.

So which record would Snyder have smashed if the price on this house didn’t drop? Well, his own: He purchased a 16.5-acre estate in Alexandria for $48 million in 2021, the area’s highest-ever residential real estate sale.

Check out some pictures of the property below:

Join the conversation!