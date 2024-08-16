This Luxury Property in Maryland Features a Three-Story Indoor Slide

What do Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and the child millionaire from the 1994 film Blank Check have in common? They both have slides in their houses. If you want to join this elite club, you’re in luck: a house in Maryland just hit the market with a listing price of $3,750,000—but it comes with a three-story slide.

Tucked away in Ellicott City, 12750 Maryvale Court was built in 2013, and it has lots of surprises within its walls. “This home is a masterpiece, offering an unparalleled experience for living and entertaining,” says Bob Lucido, the listing agent and the head of the Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency.

On August 14, Zillow Gone Wild posted a few glamour shots of this 14,288-square-foot property. Unsurprisingly, commenters focused on the slide. (One said it “looks like Barbie’s aunt’s house”).

The curvy beige centerpiece invites guests to glide their way from the top floor to the basement. If you don’t feel like traveling that way, you can take a central spiral staircase or a Willy-Wonka-esque glass elevator instead.

A few other décor details evoke nostalgic glee: The upper-level children’s bedrooms feature chair-swings and window-side reading nooks, for instance. But the majority of the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has a regal feel. A wide, circular driveway with a porte-cochère gives guests a grand entrance. Inside, vaulted ceilings, bow windows, and a multi-floor stone fireplace also offer a vintage look.

A few more luxury amenities are hidden away: every bathroom has heated bidet seats, a convenient laundry chute discretely moves clothes between floors, and spacious walk-in closets accompany each bedroom.

The four-acre property has ample room for entertaining, with recreation areas and lofts on multiple floors. The massive basement includes both a gym and a sauna. The fun continues outside, with a stone patio and an expansive covered-deck overlooking the saltwater pool. A waterfall feature, diving board, and hot tub also adorn the outdoor pavilion.