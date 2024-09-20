3 Open Houses to See this Weekend

Looking for a house with some historic charm? Our list of top open houses this weekend in DC, Maryland, and Virginia has you covered.

A Park View Townhouse

Price: $989,000

Where: 3612 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot size: .04 acre

Listing Agent: Benjamin Pate, Compass

Open house: Sunday, September 22, 1-3 PM

Chestnut-trim windows and second-floor skylights allow sunlight to filter through this Victorian-style rowhouse. The kitchen includes built-in wine storage, heated floors, and a unique spiral staircase leading to a private, covered roof deck. Blocks away, find evening hotspots like Wonderland Ballroom and the Midlands Beer Garden.

A Takoma Park Colonial

Price: $945,000

Where: 513 Philadelphia Ave., Takoma Park

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: .26 acre

Listing Agent: Judy Kogod, Perennial Real Estate

Open House: Sunday, September 22, 2-4 PM

Hardwood floors, an ornate wood-burning fireplace, and other period details give this 1926 home character. The fourth-floor loft-level can be used as a fifth bedroom, home office, or studio. A bright sunroom opens onto a hardwood deck. Downtown Silver Spring and Main Street Takoma are both within walking distance.

A Tudor Home in Alexandria

Price: $699,000

Where: 4001 Franconia Rd., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/1

Lot Size: 0.46 acre

Listing Agent: Barbara Carnemark Nalls, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open House: Sunday, September 22, 1:30-3:30 PM

A stately facade distinguishes this house, which features a central fireplace, a finished basement with built-in shelving, and a light-filled den. Outside, find a landscaped entryway, an attached garage, and a nearly half-acre backyard.