3 Open Houses to See this Weekend

Find shelter from the rain this weekend at an open house (and maybe find your dream home to boot). Here are some of the top listings in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $874,999

Where: 1345 F St., NE

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/1

Lot size: .03 acre

Listing Agent: Susan Isaacs, Compass

Open house: Sunday, September 29, 1:30-3:30 PM

White-oak floors and crown molding give this updated rowhouse a modern feel. In the backyard, a spacious brick patio is ideal for entertaining. Nearby, find trendy H Street eateries and cultural hubs, including Maketto and the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

A Rockville Home

Price: $715,000

Where: 1209 Autre Ct., Rockville

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/2

Lot Size: .21 acre

Listing Agent: Chris Brown, McEnearney Associates

Open House: Saturday, September 28, 2:00-4:00 PM

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining area and a wrap-around deck offer treetop views at this Rockville house. A recently-renovated kitchen includes bar seating and a gas range with a hood. And for cinephiles, a bonus: a movie theater room on the main level, complete with velvet curtains and a ceiling-mounted projector.

An Alexandria Townhouse

Price: $935,000

Where: 114 N Union St., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3

Listing Agent: Nancy Perkins, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open House: Saturday, September 28, 2:00-4:00 PM

Located across the street from the Torpedo Factory Art Center, this brick townhouse features bay windows on the main floor and a grand cathedral ceiling in the primary suite, where French doors offer views over the Potomac River. Communal garden spaces provide a quiet oasis in the center of Old Town.