3 Great Open Houses to See This Weekend

Maybe you’re looking for your dream home. Or maybe just a fun afternoon outing. Either way, here are our top picks for open houses this weekend in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $999,950

Where: 1232 D St., NE

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: .04 acre

Listing Agent: Trent Heminger, Compass

Open house: Sunday, September 15, 2-5 PM

This pastel-green rowhouse sits on a tree-lined sidewalk in Northeast DC, just a few blocks from Lincoln Park. In the angled living room, cozy up to the circa 1908 fireplace with original wood detailing. A bright, updated kitchen opens to an all-brick patio, perfect for al fresco dinner parties.

A Silver Spring Colonial

Price: $699,000

Where: 10016 Greenock Rd, Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: .18 acre

Listing Agent: Heather Foley, Go Brent Realty

Open House: Saturday, September 14, 1-3 PM

An all-brick exterior and slate walkway enhance the curb appeal of this colonial-style house. The first floor offers plenty of entertaining space, with a dining room, family room, and living room, and built-in shelving units provide ample storage. Outside, a spacious deck overlooks a landscaped, fenced backyard with fig, peach, and raspberry trees.

A Mid-Century Modern Home in Falls Church

Price: $699,900

Where: 3360 Annandale Rd., Falls Church

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/1

Lot Size: 0.42 acre

Listing Agent: Rhiannon Swanson, EXP Realty

Open House: Saturday, September 14, 11 AM – 2 PM; Sunday, September 15, 2-4 PM

This 1956 home oozes midcentury charm, with stained-glass detailing on the front door, a sizable brick mudroom, and bamboo flooring throughout. Skylights brighten an open-floor living room, which includes a white-brick fireplace as a centerpiece. A large backyard features a flagstone patio, a fire pit, and access to a small creek.