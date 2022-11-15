You Can Own Some of Colin Powell’s Stuff

Colin Powell died in 2021. His mansion in McLean has been sold. The faulty case he made for the Iraq War—something he later said he regretted—has, like his love of the PT Cruiser, faded a bit into history. And now some of his stuff is for sale—Powell’s family will donate proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance and the Colin Powell School at the City College of New York.

Alexandria’s Potomack Company is auctioning off more than 400 lots from the former secretary of state’s estate, with the first lots closing at 10 AM Wednesday. Some of the items include:

• A shotgun Mikhail Gorbachev gave him

Gorbachev gave Powell this Soviet-era IZh-12 Baikal weapon in 1988, and it hung in his Pentagon office. It boasts a dandy engraving, a blued barrel and beautiful walnut stock, and a dual trigger. Powell purchased the gun for $1,200 from the GSA after he left the Pentagon. It’s currently bid to $15,000.

• A Beatles Anthology signed by Paul McCartney

A memento of Powell’s meeting with the Beatles legend and his then partner Heather Mills in 2001. McCartney wrote: “To Colin, great meeting you Thanks for your support. lets take a sad song and make it better!”

• A lightsaber signed by George Lucas

Lucas signed it “To General Powell from General Skywalker.”

• A Christmas card from Princess Di

The inscription on the 1995 card reads “To you both.”

• A signed photo from the gang who brought you the Iraq War

George W. Bush cabinet photo, 2001.

• A signed helmet from the 2011 Baltimore Grand Prix

Powell was the honorary grand master of the race, which Will Power won.