News & Politics

DC Adds Delaware, West Virginia to List of High-Risk States

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by blackdovfx, via iStock.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

The District of Columbia on Monday added five states, including Delaware and West Virginia, to the list of high-risk jurisdictions. People visiting from these states must quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said. The others added to the list are Alaska, Arizona, and Wyoming.

California, Hawaii, and Ohio came off the list, which catalogs states where new Covid-19 cases average 10 per 10,000 residents per day.

Delaware has been on and off DC’s list over the past few months. Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the District’s travel restrictions.

Here’s DC’s full list of high-risk states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE