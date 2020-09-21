DC Adds Delaware, West Virginia to List of High-Risk States

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
The District of Columbia on Monday added five states, including Delaware and West Virginia, to the list of high-risk jurisdictions. People visiting from these states must quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said. The others added to the list are Alaska, Arizona, and Wyoming.
California, Hawaii, and Ohio came off the list, which catalogs states where new Covid-19 cases average 10 per 10,000 residents per day.
Delaware has been on and off DC’s list over the past few months. Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the District’s travel restrictions.
Here’s DC’s full list of high-risk states:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming