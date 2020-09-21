DC Adds Delaware, West Virginia to List of High-Risk States



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The District of Columbia on Monday added five states, including Delaware and West Virginia, to the list of high-risk jurisdictions. People visiting from these states must quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said. The others added to the list are Alaska, Arizona, and Wyoming.

California, Hawaii, and Ohio came off the list, which catalogs states where new Covid-19 cases average 10 per 10,000 residents per day.

Delaware has been on and off DC’s list over the past few months. Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the District’s travel restrictions.

Here’s DC’s full list of high-risk states:

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas Delaware Florida Georgia Idaho Illinois Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming