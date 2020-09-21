Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Lie in Repose Wednesday and Thursday at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court announced its plans to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Monday. Ginsburg’s casket will arrive at the court at 9:30 AM on Wednesday. Ginsburg’s former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers, and her casket will rest on the Lincoln Catafalque, the platform built to hold Abraham Lincoln’s casket, which is on loan from the US Congress.

The arrival will be followed by a small private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall for family, friends, and Ginsburg’s colleagues.

Ginsburg will then lie in repose at the top of the front steps of the court building for public viewing from around 11 AM until 10 PM Wednesday and from 9 AM until 10 PM on Thursday. She’ll be buried next week in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where her husband, Martin Ginsburg, was buried in 2010.