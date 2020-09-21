Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Lie in Repose Wednesday and Thursday at the Supreme Court

The court has released details on how it plans to honor the late justice.

Written by
| Published on
Ruth Bader Ginsburg would be an ideal namesake for Woodrow Wilson High School
Official Portrait, 2016, Supreme Court of the United States

The Supreme Court announced its plans to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Monday. Ginsburg’s casket will arrive at the court at 9:30 AM on Wednesday. Ginsburg’s former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers, and her casket will rest on the Lincoln Catafalque, the platform built to hold Abraham Lincoln’s casket, which is on loan from the US Congress.

The arrival will be followed by a small private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall for family, friends, and Ginsburg’s colleagues.

Ginsburg will then lie in repose at the top of the front steps of the court building for public viewing from around 11 AM until 10 PM Wednesday and from 9 AM until 10 PM on Thursday. She’ll be buried next week in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where her husband, Martin Ginsburg, was buried in 2010.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE