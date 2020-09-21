The Smithsonian’s American History, American Indian Museums Will Reopen Friday

The National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian will reopen Friday, the latest Smithsonian facilities to open their doors since all museums and the National Zoo closed to the public on March 14.

Both museums will operate at reduced hours: American History will be open from Friday to Tuesday, 11 AM-4PM, and its entrance on the Mall will remain closed; visitors will have to enter from Constitution Avenue. The National Museum of the American Indian will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM. (The museum’s New York location will remain closed.)

You’ll need a free timed entry pass for both museums, and groups may not exceed six visitors. Do you need to hear that you’ll have to wear a mask? You’ll have to wear a mask. The museum’s shops and cafes, including the American Indian museum’s beloved Mitsitam Cafe, will remain closed.

The museums join Smithsonian’s National Zoo, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Udvar-Hazy Center, the National Portrait Gallery, and the American Art Museum and the Renwick in reopening. Smithsonian Gardens, the “outdoor museum” on the Mall, is also open. The institution plans to reopen all its museums over time.