Photos: There Are 20,000 Flags on the Mall to Commemorate Americans Who Died From Covid. The Images Are Moving.

The tribute is spearheaded by a group calling itself the Covid Memorial Project.

Photograph by Evy Mages
This morning, the last of 20,000 American flags were placed around the Washington Monument facing the White House. The flags represent the almost 200,000 lives lost to the Covid-19 pandemic, a threshold the country is quickly approaching. As of this morning, there have been 199,890 Covid-19-related American deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins tracker.

The Covid Memorial Project is headed by a group of DC friends, who organized a Kickstarter to launch the project. “This administration has done nothing to memorialize this stunning number of lives lost,” reads the Kickstarter blurb. “No flags lowered, no service held, no day of mourning declared—so the COVID Memorial Project seeks to simply say: these lives are more than a statistic—they were family, friends, neighbors.”

The group began installing flags last night, and an interfaith memorial service was held this morning as the remaining flags were planted. The flags will remain on the mall through sunset on September 23.

Photograph by Evy Mages
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi at the memorial. Photograph by Evy Mages
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi at the memorial. Photograph by Evy Mages
Christopher Duncan placed this photo of his mother Constance Duncan at the memorial. She passed away May 2 on her 75th birthday. Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by Evy Mages

