A Fawn Was Stuck in a Fence in Arlington. Two People Had to Pry the Bars Open to Rescue Her

The fawn was scared, stuck, and all alone when two humans came to the rescue.

Photograph courtesy the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

On Tuesday night, a curious fawn tried to get through a metal fence in the Washington Golf and Country Club. Unfortunately her adventurous plan backfired, and the fawn ended up stuck and stranded. The country club called animal control, which is under the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, and that’s when Officer Shannon Rose sprung to action.

To rescue the wayward fawn, Officer Rose and a club staff member had to bend the metal bars back with their bare hands. Thankfully, the fawn was safe and ran off into the nearby woods. The animal control officers returned the next day to make sure “momma had retrieved her,” according to an AWLA spokesperson.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

