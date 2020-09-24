President Trump Went To Pay His Respects to RBG. Mourners Shouted in Dissent.

Around 10 AM today, Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the Supreme Court to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose. Thousands have come to view the late Supreme Court justice in recent days, quietly waiting in line for as long as three hours to get to the Court steps. This morning, though, the crowd became vocal when the President arrived.

President Trump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump pay thier respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies in Repose at the U.S. Supreme Court. #SCOTUS Protesters chant: "Vote him out!" and "Honor her wish!" pic.twitter.com/uJ88bD98uc — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2020

CNN White House reporter Kevin Liptak noted on Twitter that “it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person,” as he often surrounds himself with his supporters when making public appearances. The “Vote Him Out” chant was reportedly started by Sunrise Movement DC, the same group who helped organize the “wake-up call” protest at Mitch McConnell’s house earlier this morning. There, they were protesting his stance on filling Ginsburg’s seat by the end of the year.

